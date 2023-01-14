Kettering murders: Mortal remains of Malayali nurse, children reach Kochi

Kochi: The mortal remains of the Malayali nurse and her two young children who were murdered by her husband last month in Kettering, United Kingdom reached Kerala on Saturday.

The caskets carrying the three bodies reached the Cochin Airport by Saturday morning after a six-hour transit at Dubai Airport. The bodies of Anju and the two children were boarded on an Emirates aircraft from Manchester on Friday morning.

The mortal remains will be taken to Anju’s house in Vaikom by noon and kept for the public to pay homage. The funeral is planned on Saturday evening itself.

Manoj Mathew, a colleague of Anju in the UK, is accompanying the caskets as ‘next of kin.’

The procedures to send the mortal remains to Kerala took more than a month as the UK follows elaborate procedures in unnatural deaths. As the UK police take steps to ensure that the need for a re-investigation never arises, the bodies of murder victims are often kept by the police for extended periods.

Anju Ashok (35) and her children Jeeva (six) and Jhanvi (four) were allegedly murdered by her husband Saju Chelevalan (52) in Kettering last month.

A two-member team from the British police will be arriving in Kerala soon as part of the investigation into the murders.

The team comprises the police officer heading the probe and the chief investigation officer of the Northamptonshire police.