CPM to oust Alappuzha leader who stored vulgar videos on phone

Alappuzha: The CPM has decided to expel a local-level leader who allegedly stored nude videos of several women on his phone.



The Alappuzha district secretariat of the party has recommended the ouster of A P Sona, a member of the Alappuzha South area committee, for capturing vulgar videos of women on phone.

The recommendation to the upper echelons of the left party was made following a report filed by the CPM's investigation committee.

Earlier, there was a debate in the district secretariat regarding the action to be taken against Sona as a handful of members questioned whether there was any evidence against him.

However, the district leadership said the charges were found to be true during the party probe.

The district leadership had refrained from taking disciplinary action against Sona so far even though one complaint was filed two months ago by a person hailing from a party-affiliated family.

A member informed the State leadership of the issue later, following which an investigation commission was appointed by the district secretariat.