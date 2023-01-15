Malayalam
Efforts on to catch another tiger in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 15, 2023 10:33 AM IST
Sariska Tiger Reserve
Residents in the Ponmudikota and Mankombu areas claimed to have seen more than one tiger. Photo: PTI
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: A day after it tranquilised a tiger that attacked a man, the forest department is continuing its efforts to catch the tiger that killed domestic animals at Ponmudikota in Wayanad.

On Sunday, Forest officials set up a trap cage in the spot where a tiger was caught in Krishnagiri. The tiger was recently spotted on CCTV footage in the area. However, residents in the Ponmudikota and Mankombu areas claimed to have seen more than one tiger. The department had installed surveillance cameras at various places.

Despite the heightened vigil, the tiger that attacked domestic animals at Karadimoola in Sulthan Bathery has not been caught. A similar attack was reported in Mananthavadi's Pilakavu on Saturday.

The Forest officials have tranquilized the tiger that was on the prowl in the human settlements at Nadammal Vayalil in Kerala's Wayanad district. The tiger was spotted around 7.45 am at a banana plantation on Saturday by employees of a nearby coffee plantation, and they informed wildlife officials. It is suspected to be the same tiger that attacked and killed a farmer named Thomas at Vellaramkunnu in Puthussery a couple of days ago.

(To be updated)

