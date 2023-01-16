Man-animal conflict: All-party meet seeks to raise compensation for victims

Wayanad: Owing to the rise in wild animal attacks in Wayanad, an all-party meeting was held on Monday to discuss the possibility of increasing the compensation paid to the victims of such incidents.

After the meeting, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the recommendation in this regard would be submitted to the state cabinet, which will then take a final call.

He also said it is believed that animals were venturing into human settlements as the wildlife population has increased in Kerala forests.

"If we capture the excess animals, then comes the issue of what to do with such animals. The all-party meeting discussed arranging facilities for the same. Senior forest officials have been entrusted to look into the possibilities of rehabilitation and conservation of animals," Saseendran said.

He said he has entrusted senior Forest department officials to submit a report on the possibility of rehabilitation and conservation of these animals.

Meanwhile, the family of Thomas (50), who had lost his life in a tiger attack on January 12, alleged that the medical college authorities failed to provide proper treatment to him.

His daughter, Sona, sobbed uncontrollably when she met the minister at her house and said that "good doctors or nurses were not available" at the hospital when her father was taken there.

State Health Minister Veena George said she has sought a report from the district and medical college officials with regard to the allegations raised by the family of Thomas.

On January 14, the Forest officials here captured a tiger that was suspected to have attacked and killed the farmer at Mananthavady recently.

The team found the big cat in a plantain farm based on information provided by the locals and tranquilised the beast after a difficult effort stretching for many hours, a senior forest official said. The tiger is said to be around 10 years old.

The government has also decided to conduct a scientific study into the carrying capacity of wildlife in the forest.

Thomas was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Kalpetta for better medical care but succumbed to his wounds on Thursday evening.

Villagers alleged that the big cat had been lurking around the thickly populated village for quite some time, creating panic among the local residents.

(With PTI inputs)