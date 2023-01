Kalpetta: An 18-year-old student's hand was severed after it hit an electric post, while he was travelling in a KSRTC bus here.

Aslam, son of Anapparakunnathody Assainar from Wayanad was travelling from Chulliyodu to Bathery on Tuesday morning, when the incident happened.

He has been admitted in the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.