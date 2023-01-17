Food Safety Dept blamed for leniency to dairies adulterating milk

Kollam: Milk supplied in at least parts of Kerala is adulterated as indicated by a recent seizure at the dedicated checkpost at the inter-state border at Aryankavu in Kollam district. The departments of Food Safety and Dairy Development are now at loggerheads over this issue.

The Dairy Officers’ Association has alleged that the Food Safety Department is not taking serious action against companies that adulterate milk and that the Dairy Development Department has better facilities to conduct tests.

“No action was taken though milk mixed with urea was seized at the Meenakshipuram milk checkpost earlier. Four samples of adulterated milk were handed over to the Food Safety Department in 2021, but the test results were received after months. Though there have been several commission reports recommending granting of food safety enforcement powers to the Dairy Development Department, the government has not taken any steps in this regard,” the Association charged.

Dairy Development Minister J Chinchurani had, the other day, rejected the report of the Food Safety Department stating that there was no adulterant in the milk seized at the Aryankavu checkpost. The Minister said that the tests conducted by the Dairy Development Department are accurate.

If samples are not tested within 6 hours, the presence of hydrogen peroxide cannot be detected. The Food Safety Department should answer why the test results were delayed, the Minister said.

HC to decide on seized tanker

Meanwhile, the High Court will consider today, Jan 17, the petition seeking to release the tanker seized at the Aryankavu milk checkpost. It was moved by the tanker owner.

After the presence of hydrogen peroxide was detected in the test at the Aryankavu checkpost, the vehicle and milk were handed over to the Food Safety Department. However, the presence of hydrogen peroxide was not proved in the test conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram laboratory of the Food Safety Department. Subsequently, the owner of the tanker lorry approached the High Court.

Meanwhile, a leak has been detected in the tanker likely due to cracks formed due to pressure. The tanker was seized six days ago after the milk was found adulterated. It is now on the premises of the Thenmala police station.