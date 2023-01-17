35 down with food poisoning in North Paravur; 1 critical; eatery shut

Kochi: Thirty-five people were admitted to a hospital after consuming food from a restaurant here in a suspected case of food poisoning.



Geethu, a Cherai native, who was in critical condition, has been admitted to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital.

Twenty-seven people including two children were admitted to Paravur Taluk Hospital. Seven people have sought treatment in private hospitals. Nine people who showed symptoms of food poisoning, and sought treatment, are students of Kunnukara MES College.

It is learnt that more people have shown symptoms of food poison after consuming food from the hotel.

The individuals had consumed kuzhimanthi, al-fahm and shawai chicken from a restaurant called Majlis in Kochi's North Paravoor on Tuesday. They experienced vomiting and other physical difficulties consuming the food. Since the customers who ate only rice did not experience any uneasiness, authorities suspect that the quality of the meat was compromised.

The health department of the municipal authority shut down the eatery on Tuesday. Another eatery belonging to the restaurant group was shut down for adding colour to old tea powder.