Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

35 down with food poisoning in North Paravur; 1 critical; eatery shut

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 17, 2023 02:39 PM IST Updated: January 17, 2023 04:40 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Thirty-five people were admitted to a hospital after consuming food from a restaurant here in a suspected case of food poisoning.

Geethu, a Cherai native, who was in critical condition, has been admitted to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital.

Twenty-seven people including two children were admitted to Paravur Taluk Hospital.  Seven people have sought treatment in private hospitals. Nine people who showed symptoms of food poisoning, and sought treatment, are students of Kunnukara MES College.

RELATED ARTICLES

It is learnt that more people have shown symptoms of food poison after consuming food from the hotel.

Podcast
Haritha Sharly Benjamin
Best culinary practices in the era of food poisoning | News Brake Ep 47
Haritha Sharly Benjamin
 

The individuals had consumed kuzhimanthi, al-fahm and shawai chicken from a restaurant called Majlis in Kochi's North Paravoor on Tuesday. They experienced vomiting and other physical difficulties consuming the food. Since the customers who ate only rice did not experience any uneasiness, authorities suspect that the quality of the meat was compromised.

The health department of the municipal authority shut down the eatery on Tuesday. Another eatery belonging to the restaurant group was shut down for adding colour to old tea powder.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.