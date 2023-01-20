Death by suicide: Children allowed to see woman's body after police mediation

Thrissur: Children of a woman who died by suicide by consuming poison berries in Pavaratti in Thrissur would be allowed to see her body.

Her husband's family finally agreed to show the body of Asha to her children, aged 10 and four years, after Kodungalloor DySP spoke to them and mediated a solution.

Asha was married to Santhosh for 12 years. Asha's relatives had claimed that Santhosh's family did not allow the children to see her for one final time despite their pleading several times. It is alleged that Asha consumed the poison berries due to domestic violence.

Asha, the daughter of Pavaratti Kavara Velukutty and Vatsala, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Thrissur Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital on January 12 after she was found unconscious at her husband's house.

She died on Wednesday afternoon. The children are Sanjay and Sriram.