Kannur varsity cancels permission to show 'banned' BBC documentary

Kannur: The Kannur University has cancelled the permission to display the controversial BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question', Manorama News reported.

Students' Federation of India (SFI), CPM's students wing, had decided to screen the movie on the campus after the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) said it will screen the same in Kerala in Thriruvananthapuram in the evening.

With the permission cancelled, SFI is trying to show the movie outside the hall, the report said.

SFI had also planned to hold screenings in Kochi as well, at Maharaja's College, Ernakulam Law College and CUSAT.

The two-part documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state. The documentary drew flak from Indian government and has not been screened in India.

Last Friday, the government directed Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary. The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

Some of the YouTube channels that aired the first part of the programme were forced to remove the content.

Some of the opposition political leaders too claimed that their tweets about the film were also taken down from the micro blogging site at the behest of the Central Government.