Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Lawyer may face action for bid to bribe judges with kickbacks

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 24, 2023 01:44 PM IST
Representational Image
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: An advocate has allegedly received Rs 72 lakh as kickbacks promising to hand over the same to Kerala High Court judges, according to statements submitted by four lawyers before the Vigilance wing of the High Court.

The Vigilance said there is evidence against the advocate and it has recommended disciplinary proceedings by the Bar Council. The recommendation also says that action should be initiated against him, as per the Advocates Act.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Vigilance report says that the advocate had received bribes in the name of three judges. They are Justice Muhammed Mushtaq, Justice Siyad Rahman, and Justice P V Kunhikrishnan. The advocates have deposed that the said advocate received Rs 50 lakh in the name of one judge alone.

The report says that the advocate possesses three luxury cars. Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman is in charge of the investigation.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.