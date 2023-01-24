Lawyer may face action for bid to bribe judges with kickbacks

Kochi: An advocate has allegedly received Rs 72 lakh as kickbacks promising to hand over the same to Kerala High Court judges, according to statements submitted by four lawyers before the Vigilance wing of the High Court.

The Vigilance said there is evidence against the advocate and it has recommended disciplinary proceedings by the Bar Council. The recommendation also says that action should be initiated against him, as per the Advocates Act.

The Vigilance report says that the advocate had received bribes in the name of three judges. They are Justice Muhammed Mushtaq, Justice Siyad Rahman, and Justice P V Kunhikrishnan. The advocates have deposed that the said advocate received Rs 50 lakh in the name of one judge alone.

The report says that the advocate possesses three luxury cars. Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman is in charge of the investigation.