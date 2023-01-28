Malayalam
Healthy discussions no longer being held in LDF: Ganesh Kumar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 28, 2023 07:15 PM IST
KB Ganesh Kumar MLA. Screengrab: Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The LDF government came for severe criticism from K B Ganesh Kumar, MLA, on Saturday. He said healthy discussions were no longer being held in the front.

He expressed his disappointment with the government for failing to implement many promises made in the last budget.

"Many MLAs can't even visit their own constituencies because of the terrible condition of the roads. There were no discussions on the development plan, only comments were sought. I have no hesitation in saying these matters openly," Ganesh.

He further said he does not want any ministerial position by deceiving the people. "I've contested in both LDF and UDF tickets. I've won and reached the Assembly only because the people of Pathanapuram voted for me," said Ganesh.   

