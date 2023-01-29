Mask made mandatory at Thiruvananthapuram zoo, action against authorities for lack of employee safety

Thiruvananthapuram: The visitors of Thiruvananthapuram zoo will have to wear masks now on as the authorities make it a mandatory requirement for entry, reported Manorama News. Many animals died in the zoo recently due to the spread of tuberculosis.



Minister J Chinchu Rani said that vaccination for animals has started already.

Action will be taken against zoo officials for not ensuring the safety of its employees, and its director has been asked to give an explanation for the same, as well. Now on, boots and gloves will also be given to the employees to ensure safety.

422 animals die in five years

Manorama News reported that in the past five years, 422 animals have died in the zoo, including three tigers. In the past year, more than 100, including 54 blackbucks, have died. When the samples of the dead animals were checked, 20 were found to have tuberculosis.

Hyenas have been accommodated in a handful of tiger enclosures, as the popular big cats -- George, Ponni and Athira-- are no more. Only four tigers are left in the zoo now. Most of the lions have also died, except Ayush, who is hospitalised, and Gracy. The enclosures of giraffes, zebras and American leopards are also empty.

As per reports 49 animals died in 2017, 88 in 2018, 109 in 2019, 85 in 2020 and 91 in 2021.