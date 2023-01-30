Idukki child marriage: 47-year-old man marries 16-year-old girl

Idukki: The Social Welfare Department has unearthed a child marriage at Idamalakkudi panchayat here. As per sources, a 47-year-old man married a 16-year-old.

The man is married and is the father of two children.

As per the tip-off they received, Social Welfare Department officials arrived at the area and investigated it further. They found out that the marriage had taken place and that both of them were staying at the girl's house.

But by the time the officers arrived, both of them had escaped from the spot. Taluk-level officials of the Social Welfare Department said a report has been submitted to the District Child Welfare Committee regarding the incident.