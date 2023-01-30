Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Several students of Wayanad school fall ill in suspected case of food poisoning

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 30, 2023 03:56 PM IST
Food poisoning
Food poisoning can be caused by germs present in our hands or kitchen utensils. Photo Credit: Motortion Films/Shutterstock.com
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: More than 60 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Lakkidi, Wayanad, have been admitted to a local hospital in a suspected case of food poisoning.

Sources said they were admitted following vomiting and diarrhoea. The health condition of all of them was stable, a police officer said.

The officer said students have been admitted to the hospital since Thursday.

RELATED ARTICLES

However, from Sunday night, a large number of children from the school complained of stomach problems and were taken to the hospital, he said.

The district health officials are collecting information about the exact number of students who fell ill and the reasons for the same.

The government-run boarding school has 486 students on its rolls.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.