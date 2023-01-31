Malayalam
Kerala Bar Council seeks explanation from Adv Saiby Jose accused of bribing judges

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 31, 2023 09:41 AM IST
A section of lawyers has been alleging that Saiby Jose has been collecting lakhs of rupees from his clients claiming that they were kickbacks to certain higher judicial officers : Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: On Monday, the Kerala Bar Council demanded an explanation from Adv Saiby Jose who is currently being accused of attempting to settle cases at the High Court by paying off judges.

Chairperson of the Council K N Anilkumar said the decision to seek the explanation was taken following steps taken in connection with the issue by the High Court and a letter received from the Union Law Ministry for action in the matter.

Anilkumar said the decision was taken at an urgent meeting of the Council this evening.

On January 19, the Union Law Ministry forwarded to the Kerala Bar Council a complaint received by it against the lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor who is also an officer-bearer of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association.

The letter received by the Council on January 27 states that it was being forwarded for "necessary action at your end" and to communicate the action taken to the complainant.

A section of lawyers has been alleging that the advocate has been collecting lakhs of rupees from his clients claiming that they were kickbacks to certain higher judicial officers.

Anilkumar said the vigilance wing of the Kerala High Court has already inquired into the matter and submitted a report before the Full Court

(With inputs from PTI)

