3 medicines manufactured by a Kerala govt unit banned for failing January quality checks

The Kerala State Drugs Control Department has banned 16 medicines -- including those manufactured by a Kerala government unit -- from the January batch for failing quality checks.

Three of those medicines are manufactured by the state government-run Kerala State Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KSDP) at Kalavoor in Alappuzha district.

A state government release on Friday said the distribution and sale of the medicines that failed the January quality checks are prohibited.

Druggists and hospitals in possession of the banned drugs have been directed to return the mentioned batches to the distributor and notify the state drugs controller.

The medicines listed under KSDP are Amoxycillin Oral Suspension IP which treats bacterial infections, Metronidazole Tablets IP – 400mg, used to treat skin infections and Aspirin Gastro-resistant Tablets IP 75mg, which is meant to reduce the risk of heart attacks, stroke and angina due to blood clots.

KSDP's logo says, 'Quality that Cures'.

A screenshot of the Kerala State Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd website. Photo: Representational image

Meanwhile, four of the other 13 medicines are paracetamol tablets manufactured outside Kerala.

List of the banned medicines from January batch

(medicine name, manufacturer, batch number and period of use)

1. Levetiracetam Tablets IP (LEPSYCURE-500), M/s. Conscaff India, Naha Road, Kala-Amb, Distt. Sirmour (H.P) - 173 030, CIT-2253,05/2024

2. Paracetamol Tablets IP 500 mg (Parapic-500), M/s. Danish Health Care (P) Ltd., 76/27-28, Industrial Estate, Maxi Road, Ujjain - 456 010, India, PCI22005, 12/2023

3. Telmisartan Tablets (Telmi Calm Tablets), M/s. Lexmark Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., R.S. No. 778, At & PO, Karanpur, Ta. Unjha, Distt. Mehsana - 384 170., LXT3036, 04/2024

4. Z-LOC (Pantoprazole Gastro resistant Tablets IP 40mg), M/s. Helax Healthcare Private Limited, Khasra. No. 410, Village Karondi, Roorkee, Haridwar - 247 667, UK, HT-2201116, 12/2023

5. Amoxycillin Oral Suspension IP, M/s. Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., MSP No. VII/623, Kalavoor P.O., Alappuzha, Kerala - 688 522, X7 1188, 04/2023

6. Paracetamol Tablets IP 500 mg, M/s. Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Karaswada, Mapusa, Goa - 403 526, At KIADB, Honaga, Belagavi - 591 113, PP132018, 02/2026

7. Diclofenac Sodium Injection IP 3ml (75mg/3ml), M/s. Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Western Extension Area, Faridabad - 121 001, India, DSIZ-16, 01/2024

8. Metronidazole Tablets IP - 400mg, M/s. Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., MSP No. VII/623, Kalavoor P.O., Alappuzha, Kerala - 688 522, S2 2227, 06/2025

9. Aspirin Gastro-resistant Tablets IP 75mg, M/s. Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., MSP No. VII/623, Kalavoor P.O., Alappuzha, Kerala - 688 522, ET 1022, 06/2023

10. Ciprofloxacin Tablets IP 500mg, M/s. Omega Pharma, Khasra No. 482, Village Saliyar, Roorkee - 247 667, Distt. Haridwar, Uttarakhand, GT1445, 09/2025

11. Glimepiride Tablets IP, Glimex-2, M/s. Pharmaroots Healthcare, Khasra No. 411, Village Tipra, P.O. Barotiwala, Tehsil-Baddi, Dist. Solan, H.P, PT – 2851, 04/2024

12. Paracetamol Tablets IP 500 mg, M/s. Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Karaswada, Mapusa, Goa - 403 526, At KIADB, Honaga, Belagavi - 591 113, PP132071,06/2026

13. Metonet -25 (Metoprolol Tablets IP),M/s. Preet Remedies Ltd., Plot No. 183-186, HPSIDC Industrila Area, Baddi, dist. Solan (H.P) - 173 205, MTL 210901, 08/2023

14. Prednisolone Tablets IP 5mg Hisolone-5, M/s. Danish Health Care (P) Ltd., 76/27-28, Industrial Estate, Maxi Road, Ujjain - 456 010, India, HE02104, 10/2023

15. LIPILIB (Atorvastatin Tablets IP 10mg), M/s. Himalaya Meditek Pvt. Ltd., Plot No. 35 & 36, Pharmacity, Selaqui, Dehradun - 248 197, HTN517E, 04/2024

16. Paracetamol Tablets IP 500 mg, M/s. Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Karaswada, Mapusa, Goa - 403 526, At KIADB, Honaga, Belagavi - 591 113, PP132047,05/2026