Less than a year since a court order gave the nod for a lesbian couple in Kerala to live together, two other Malayali women in love have moved the Supreme Court praying for justice.

The petitioner, a Malayali woman, sought relief from the Supreme Court after the High Court of Kerala directed her detained partner to be subjected to counselling.

On Monday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud heard the case and ordered a stay on the High Court proceedings.

Further, the apex court has directed the alleged detainee's parents to produce her before the family court in Kollam.

"They shall arrange for an interview of the detenu with Ms Salina of the Supreme Court E-Committee. The officer of this Court shall submit a report on whether she is being kept in illegal detention. The statements shall be recorded in a fair manner, without any correction. Report to be submitted in a sealed cover," read the Supreme Court order quoted by 'Bar and Bench'.

The petitioner has alleged that her lesbian partner is illegally detained. It was in response to her writ of Habeas Corpus that the High Court ordered counselling for the detainee.

In her plea, the petitioner says the counselling session was intended to change her sexual orientation.

The latest turn of events is similar to that in the case of Adhila Nassrin (22) and Fathima Noora (23). In their case, relief had arrived at the High Court stage itself.