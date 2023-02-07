Thiruvananthapuram: In a first in Kerala, a transgender person has been convicted in a rape case.

Thiruvananthapuram Fast-Track Special Court has sentenced Sachu Samson (34) for the rape of a 16-year-old boy. He has been awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. If Samson fails to pay the fine he would attract an additional year of imprisonment.

The guilty is a resident of Anathalavattom, near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Legal circles claimed that this was the first instance of a transgender person being convicted in such a case in Kerala.

How did the crime come to light?

The incident happened on February 23, 2016. Samson befriended the boy who was travelling from Chirayinkeezhu to Thiruvananthapuram by train. Later, the boy was taken to the public comfort station at Thampanoor in the heart of Kerala's capital city and was assaulted sexually.

Terrified by the assault, the boy did not reveal anything to his family. Though the accused had contacted the boy many times thereafter and told him to meet him, the survivor did not go. The boy’s mother noticed that he was upset and scared while talking over the phone. The accused was continuously texting the boy. When the boy blocked the accused’s number, he started sending messages via Facebook messenger.

The mother, who found the messages on the FB messenger started replying to the accused and came to know of the assault her son has faced. Later, she complained to the police. As per directions from the police, she messaged Samson and asked him to come to Thampanoor.

The police arrested Samson at Thampanoor.

Gender transition

During the trial, Samson underwent a transition process and changed his gender. The accused argued that during the time of the incident, he was a trans person. However, the prosecution produced the potency test result taken soon after the incident occurred to prove that he could have committed the crime.

(A potency test establishes whether the accused is capable of engaging in sexual acts or not and whether he could have committed the offence he has been charged with.)

(With inputs from PTI)