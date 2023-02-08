Bribery row: Saiby Jose resigns as Kerala High Court Advocates Association President

Kochi: Saiby Jose has resigned as the president of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association. He tendered his resignation to the secretary of the Association. In the letter, Saiby claimed that there has been a conspiracy against him ever since he announced his candidacy.

Earlier, police questioned a movie producer and his wife, who allegedly paid Saiby Rs 25 lakh to bribe judges to get favourable verdict.

Saiby received the money from this producer regarding a #MeToo allegation, Manorama News reported. The producer was absconding during the investigation and it was his wife who ran the case in his absence.

Saiby, who is also an office-bearer of a lawyers association, allegedly collected lakhs of rupees from his clients claiming that they were kickbacks to certain higher judicial officers.

The Kerala High Court on Monday refused to stay the FIR registered against Saiby.

"The allegations on the face of it are very serious. It is something that is maligning the entire justice delivery system", the bench observed orally.

The petitioner's counsel submitted to the court that his client was not looking to run away.

“Even going by your plea, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by the High Court Vigilance and then by the Police and the Police thought it necessary to register the FIR. A further probe has started and on the very next day, you rush to court" it said, adding the plea was a premature one.