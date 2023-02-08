Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Oommen Chandy won't be taken to Bengaluru today; improvement in health, says medical board

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 08, 2023 07:20 AM IST Updated: February 08, 2023 11:52 AM IST
Oommen Chandy. Photo: Manorama Online/ Manoj Chemmancheri
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who was to be airlifted to Bengaluru for further treatment on Wednesday, won't be travelling today, reported Manorama News. The medical board constituted to review his health and treatment has reported an improvement in his health condition.

As per earlier reports, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee was to bear all the expenses of his treatment.
Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan visited Chandy at the hospital on Tuesday and said the veteran leader's health condition was satisfactory. Satheesan had booked the air ambulance himself.

On Tuesday, the state health department formed the six-member medical board comprising expert doctors from various departments to review Chandy's health condition and treatment. Health Minister Veena George visited Chandy at the hospital in Neyyattinkara as per the instruction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Chandy is admitted to a private hospital near here for a high fever.

RELATED ARTICLES

After the visit, George met the chief minister and briefed him about the health condition of Chandy, who is diagnosed with pneumonia.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.