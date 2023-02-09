Two-rupee cess on petrol will not be reduced, says Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the controversial two-rupee cess on petrol, which was announced in the state budget, will not be reduced.



He also dismissed the opposition's claims that the state was debt-ridden.

Pinarayi said Kerala's outstanding debt has dropped by 2.2% in the revised figures of 2022-23 from 38.51% in 2020-21. He said that as per the 2022-23 budget estimate, the outstanding debt is expected at 36.05%.

"In the last four years, the state's outstanding debt has dropped by 2.46%. These numbers are enough to silence those spreading fake news about Kerala's financial situation," Pinarayi said.

Fuel cess to improve living standard

Pinarayi has said the additional two-rupee cess on petrol in Kerala is intended to improve the living standard of citizens.

"It is aimed at helping the poor have a better life," Pinarayi said.

The Kerala chief minister said the state was left with no choice. "There are only two options before the state government. One is fuel and the other is liquor."

(to be updated)