Fake birth certificate row: Doctors under scanner; documents forged without hospitalisation

Kochi: With police deepening their probe into the fake birth certificate issued by the Ernakulam Medical College, more people including doctors may be implicated in the case Manorama News reported.

Police sources said that detailed investigation would be conducted into the the out-patient/in-patient forms created in the name of a woman who has not been hospitalised on the said dates. As per the forged documents, the out-patient slip was entered into on January 12, while she was admitted to the gynecology ward on January 19. Police said they would investigate whether doctors on duty helped the accused forge documents.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Sessions Court will consider the hospital's Administrative Assistant K Anil Kumar's anticipatory bail on Friday. The Kalamassery police registered cases against him for creating fake documents and cheating.

Earlier, when the court considered the case, it sought a police report on the incident. Anil Kumar, who is now absconding, claimed earlier that he was instructed to make the fake birth certificate by the medical college superintendent Dr Ganesh Kumar, who denied the allegation.

Police sources told Manorama News that they have collected maximum number of hospital documents and CCTV visuals in connection with the case.

Recently, Youth Congress had alleged that police are not conducting a fair investigation into the case and are on a satyagraha against the same.

Manorama News reported that the attempt to fabricate the fake birth certificate started in October, 2022, when there was an attempt to change the infant's given name, address and the date of birth. The attempt to acquire a fake certificate started after this attempt failed.

Speaking on phone, the child's father told Manorama News on Thursday that he has given his statement to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The CWC report is also crucial in this case. The couple from Tripunithura, who adopted the baby, has also approached court.