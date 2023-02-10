Huge fire in TVM: shop selling aquariums gutted; blaze spreads to 3 houses

Thiruvananthapuram: A huge fire broke out on Friday evening in a shop selling aquariums near Akashvani in Vazhuthacaud here. The shop was completely gutted. The fire has spread to three nearby houses, sources said.ire

Firefighters from the fire force department has reached the spot and are putting out the fire.

The fire later spread to the neighboring houses. Photo: Manorama Online

The fire broke out around 4 pm. People alerted the fire brigade when they saw plumes of smoke rising from the shop. The shop is located on a narrow road.

The fire later spread to the neighboring houses. Locals suspect that there were people in the shop. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

Due to intense heat, the fire quickly spread to the nearby building.

The shop is located on a narrow road. Photo: Manorama Online

The fire force and the police have evacuated people from the nearby houses. Firefighters have taken precautions to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses.