Housewives' photos shared on porn groups: CM admits to lapse in police probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 11, 2023 04:02 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has admitted there were lapses in the police investigation in the case where pictures of housewives were being circulated in groups sharing porn materials.

The pictures of women were sourced from public places.

He told the Assembly that an investigation has been initiated against the Ernakulam Ayyampuzha ASI who faltered in the probe. He was answering a question raised by Angamaly MLA Roji M John.

Manorama News series "Ariyunnilla, Ningalum Ira" (You may not know it, but you are a victim) brought out the failure in the police investigation.

