Karnataka father, son caught with 60kg ganja candies in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 12, 2023 10:59 PM IST
Belgaum natives Shattappa and Abhishek (left) and the ganja candies packets. Photos: Screenshots from Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Ernakulam: A father and son from Karnataka were arrested with over 60kg of ganja candies at Kalamassery here on Sunday.

Belgaum natives Shattappa and his son Abhishek were caught while smuggling four sacs of ganja products in a lorry that was transporting electronics from Pune.

According to the Kochi Police, the ganja candies were loaded into the lorry at Bengaluru.

The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) had been tracking the duo for sometime, the city police said.

In the last two months, three ganja candy peddlers were caught in Kochi. These peddlers reportedly sell the products to retail dealers.

"We got a tip that a consignment was reaching Kerala and alerted all district units. Each packet had 40 candies, which they were selling for Rs 10 a piece," a senior police officer told media persons. He said that students were often the targets.

