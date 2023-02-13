KSRTC salary crisis won't ease till Assembly passes Budget

Thiruvananthapuram: Prompt payment of salaries to the employees of Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

The public transporter will find it hard to raise money as the Rs 30 crore promised by the State Government will not be handed over immediately and the funds allotted by the Finance Department in the 2022-23 State Budget have been spent completely.



The Corporation has to wait to get hold of the funds allotted in the latest Budget for the next fiscal. The proceedings of passing the Budget in the Assembly are yet to conclude. Even the Supplementary Demand for Grants can be allocated only after the Legislature passes the Budget.

In that case, the funds would be handed over to the KSRTC only after the current Assembly session concludes.

However, the High Court has directed that the salary must be distributed by Wednesday.

The KSRTC is reportedly approaching even private banks to get the funds for pay distribution.

The KSRTC Managing Director is to hold meetings with the representatives of various banks, including a few cooperative banks, State Bank of India, and Federal Bank which handle the accounts of the subsidiary firm Kerala State Road Transport Corporation SWIFT or K-Swift.

Private banks too would be approached to meet the shortage of funds.

The Finance Department has been allocating Rs 50 crore to meet the salary expenses of KSRTC every month.