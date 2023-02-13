Cops block road for CM's convoy, threaten family out to buy medicine for baby

Kochi: Police on Monday allegedly threatened a family that was out to buy medicines for their baby at Mattoor, near Kalady, in Ernakulam district.

An officer instructed them to not park their car along the stretch which had been blocked for the chief minister's convoy to pass. However, when the medical shop's owner questioned this, the police threatened to shut down his establishment.

The family said they have submitted a complaint to the chief minister and higher police officials.

The incident happened after the family was on their way back after dropping the baby's mother at the airport. They stopped at the medical shop at Mattoor as the child had high fever.

According to the shop owner, a Sub-Inspector came almost immediately and instructed the car be moved from there. "So, the man parked his car in another spot and came back to the shop with the baby. However, as they were returning, the SI barged in again," said the shop owner.

When asked if the officer couldn't see the baby was feverish, the SI retorted, "Don't try to show off." The shop owner who objected was threatened that his shop would be shut down. However, the shop owner dared the officer to do so.

The other day, police had ordered the Youth Congress to call off its meeting that was being held at a hall in Perumbavoor as the CM's convoy was expected en route. The Youth Congress activists who protested were arrested under non-bailable sections.

The security to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been significantly enhanced ever since the Opposition launched strident protests over a slew of issues.