‘This is not Stalin’s Russia’: UDF leaders slam CM for excessive security

Thiruvananthapuram: The heightened security cover being extended to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come in for sharp criticism from the United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders.

“Let the CM stay at home if he has so much fear. Why is he detaining ordinary people and travelling through the road? This is not Stalin’s Russia. This is Kerala and such acts won’t be tolerated here,” said Opposition leader V D Satheesan.

What incensed Satheesan was the blocking of traffic from CM's official residence Cliff House to Muscat Hotel on Tuesday morning to facilitate the CM’s travel. He also hit out at the Left Democratic Front Government for the imposition of fuel cess.

“The CPM claims the GST compensation is getting delayed. In reality, the State is due to get only Rs 750 crore. The Opposition will continue the state-wide protest till the Government takes back its decision to impose the additional tax,” he said.

“The chief minister, who boasted of walking fearlessly amid raised swords, is today running away in fear of his own people. The public, who reels under severe price rise and heavy taxes is no longer ready to suffer and is out on the streets to protest; hence the CM is scared,” charged senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

“The chief minister is just daydreaming if he thinks everything will be fine by taking protestors into preventive custody. No ruler who challenged the masses has been successful. The heightened security measures won’t diminish the fervour to protest. From here onwards, the chief minister will have to face strong protests,” warned Chennithala.

Referring to the manhandling of a female activist of the Kerala Students Union by a policeman, Chennithala said: "No action has been taken yet against the police personnel who publicly misbehaved with a woman leader who was at the forefront of the protests carried out by the Youth Congress against the chief minister. It is the same people who are giving discourses on women’s safety!”

Kunhalikutty's advice

The Government should not fear democratic protests and instead rectify its anti-people decisions that have resulted in the public outcry, stated Muslim League National Secretary P K Kunhalikutty.

“I have no idea whom the chief minister is fearing by availing the extra security and resorting to preventive custodial measures. When we were ruling, we had corrected many decisions upon the LDF demanding the same,” he said.