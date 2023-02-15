Unni Mukundan sexual assault case: Adv Saiby claims he has proof of settlement attempts

Advocate Saiby Jose, accused of trying to bribe judges of the Kerala High Court, claimed that he has evidence to show that the complainant in the molestation case against actor Unni Mukundan had tried to settle the case out of court.

He claimed that he has a voice message from the survivor. He also claimed that the woman had shown her intention to settle the case through an email. These, he said, showed that he had not filed a forged affidavit in court.

The Kerala High Court had earlier withdrawn the stay in the 2018 sexual assault attempt case. The stay was lifted after the survivor told the court that she had not signed any document to settle the case.

Controversial lawyer Saiby Jose, whose offices were raided by a special investigation team probing the allegations against him, had represented the actor in the case. He had submitted a document that showed the complainant's intention to go for a settlement.

Recording the woman's statement, the court observed that it was a serious issue and Saiby was answerable to the charges. The court accused Saiby of fabricating documents and misleading the court.

The incident

The complainant woman had alleged that the actor attempted to rape her in 2018 and had sought police protection. Mukundan had rejected her complaint as fake. The woman, in her complaint, said that Mukundan tried to rape her when she went to his flat at Edappally to discuss a movie project.

However, the actor claimed that she had cooked up the allegation in a bid to trap him in a fake case, tarnish his reputation and extract money from him.