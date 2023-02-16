Malayalam
With one statement, DYFI made us traitors: Akash Thillenkeri

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 16, 2023 05:46 PM IST
Kannur: A day after accusing DYFI leaders of being part of the conspiracy to murder Youth Congress leader M Shuhaib, the prime accused in the case Akash Thillenkeri warned the party leadership that they will 'reap what they sow'.

In response to CPM local leader Ragind, Akash wrote on Facebook that DYFI made them traitors with a single statement. "They aggravated an issue that could have resolved around a table," he wrote.

"If you are going to whitewash the evidence further, then statements will not be enough," he wrote.
Earlier, Akash's friend Jijo Thillankeri justified the murder in a social media post.

“The decision to kill was made. Should we have just kissed him and let him go, then? “Jijo asked in a comment below a Facebook post. Jijo wrote this in response to a comment criticising the murder of Shuhaib.

