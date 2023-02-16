Grandmother, two kids drown in water-filled quarry

Adimali: A grandmother and her two grandchildren drowned in a quarry filled with water at Kombodinjalil in Panikkankudi here.

The dead are identified as Anna Sara Binoy (12) and Ameya Binoy (7), children of couple Binoy-Jasmi of Chirayaparambil and Jasmi’s mother and wife of the late Jose of Indikkuzhi, Elsamma (55).



Elsamma went to the quarry at around 4.30 pm on Wednesday to wash clothes with the children who had returned from school. Anna, who used to help her grandmother take water in a bucket to the washing stone, slipped and fell into the pond while drawing water. Elsamma who reached out to rescue the child too slipped and fell into the water. The neighbour who was also washing clothes called out for local people for rescue, and in the meantime, the younger child Ameya too fell into the pond.

Though local people reached the spot and rushed them to Adimali Taluk Hospital, their life could not be saved. Valara native Binoy is the driver of the bus St Thomas that plies on the Muniyara-Thodupuzha route. Jasmi is a staffer with a commercial establishment near Panikkankudi. The bodies are kept at the mortuary of the Adimali Taluk Hospital. The funeral will be held later.