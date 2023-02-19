Malayalam
Probe on after mother exposes school girl's links to drug pushers

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 19, 2023 05:01 PM IST
The Class-9 student has been allegedly involved with the drug gang for three years and used to deliver MDMA. The people she had met over Instagram made her part of the pedalling.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Yet another school girl here has revealed that she was used as a carrier by a drug gang and that she has been using drugs including MDMA since the seventh standard. The girl also revealed she was trapped by those whom she had gotten acquainted with over Instagram.

The Class-9 student has been allegedly involved with the drug gang for three years and used to deliver MDMA. The people she had met over Instagram made her part of the pedalling.

The girl has also informed the police that drug dealers passed on drugs near the school. She has also told them about an Instagram group of drug pushers which involves children as well.

The matter came to light after the girl's mother noticed cut marks inflicted by a blade on her hand. The mother, who grew suspicious, followed the girl while she was going to school. She noticed that the girl was talking to strangers.

Several times, the girl who left home by 6.30 pm returned only around 11.30 pm. As the girl was also not giving proper answers, the mother informed the school management about this.

The woman and social activists have lodged complaints with the Childline and the Assistant Commissioner of Police at the Kozhikode City Medical College Police Station. The latter has commenced a probe.

Late last year it was reported that a Class-8 girl student from Azhiyoor village in Vatakara taluk of Kozhikode district was forced to become a drug carrier by a narcotic gang. The police had then stated that there was no proof against the youth who was arrested for luring her into the racket.

