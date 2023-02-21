RSS worker arrested for arson at Swami Sandeepananda Giri ashram in 2018

Kollam: The Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested Krishna Kumar, an RSS worker for the arson at the ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri here in 2018.

All the three accused in the case-- Krishna Kumar, Prakash and Sabari-- are Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers.

Krishna Kumar had been remanded to custody for abetting suicide of his friend Prakash. Sabari is absconding.

Crime Branch has also obtained evidence to prove that the accused dismantled a bike to start the fire at the ashram. The wreath discovered from the ashram premises was made by Krishna Kumar, the Crime Branch said.

It is suspected that the enmity they sported towards Swami Sandeepananda Giri motivated them to commit the crime.

In November 2022, Prakash's brother had claimed that the arson at the ashram was led by his brother and friends. Prakash committed suicide on January 3.

The attempt to set ablaze the ashram, located at Kundamankadavu on the banks of the Karamana River in Thiruvananthapuram, took place during the wee hours of October 27, 2018. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among those who visited the site after the incident.

Even though the case attracted widespread attention, there was no progress in the investigation carried out by the Crime Branch. Subsequently, the authorities had decided to close the case.

Meanwhile, the state government is planning to take over the ashram and convert it into a wellness centre managed by Oushadhi. The 73-cent plot on the riverside is ideal for the purpose, according to a report filed by Dr Hrideek, the managing director of Oushadhi. Moreover, the facilities in the ashram building could be utilized for the wellness centre, the report added.