Life Mission corruption: ED to question CM's additional private secretary

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Chief Minister's additional private secretary C M Ravindran in connection with the Life Mission corruption case.

The central agency has been directed to appear at its office in Kochi on Monday.

The ED is questioning M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the chief minister in the case.

Sivasankar was arrested based on WhatsApp chats with gold smuggling case-accused Swapna Suresh. Ravindran was mentioned in the chats.

The ED has not verified the veracity of these chats. The agency had questioned Ravindran in the gold smuggling case.

In one of the chats, Sivasankar was seen explaining how to draft the memorandum of understanding of the Life Mission project and suggesting Swapna contact Ravindran.