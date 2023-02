Thiruvananthapuram: The disbursement of welfare pension will begin in the state on Friday. An order to clear the arrears for the month of December was passed earlier.

The amount has been borrowed from a consortium of cooperative banks. The government has taken a loan of Rs 900 crore from the consortium.

Around 62 lakh pensioners can claim their monthly pension of Rs 1,600.

The welfare pension for the months of December and January is outstanding.