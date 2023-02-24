AI flight technical snag resolved: Same plane to fly to Dammam

Thiruvananthapuram: After two-and-a-half hours of delay, the technical snag in the Kozhikode-Dammam Air India Express flight, which made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, has been resolved.

The airlines announced that the same plane will fly to Dammam. Another pilot will fly the plane.

The initial assessment is that the pilot who flew the plane had to make an emergency landing due to some failure during take-off. Following this, the pilot was removed from duty temporarily.

The Air India Express flight (AX385) carrying 182 passengers landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport following a technical glitch.

The rear area of the flight had scraped the runway when it took off from the Karipur airport at 9.45 am. It is suspected that the hydraulic gear of the aircraft is damaged.

The aircraft sought permission to land in Thiruvananthapuram following this. The fuel from the aircraft was let out over the Vizhinjam area to facilitate the landing.