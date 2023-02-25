Avoid direct sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm, KSDMA issues warning amid soaring temperatures

Thiruvananthapuram: With temperatures soaring, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people not to be continuously under direct sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm. The average temperature in the state was 34.4 degree Celsius on Friday.



The highest temperature in the state was recorded at Palakkad district yesterday: 38.5 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature was in Munnar: 25.21 degree Celsius.

The temperatures in other districts were as follows: Kumarakom in Kottayam dstrict 34.21, Kozhikode 33.4, Thiruvananthapuram 32.4 and Kochi in Ernakulam district 31.8 degree Celsius.

Health Minister Veena George has advised that special care should be taken to avoid fires and burn injuries amid rising mercury. “There are facilities to treat burn injuries in main hospitals. For specialized care, there are burns units at Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode medical colleges,” the minister said.

Representational image: Shutterstock images

Precaution against dehydration and sunstroke

Those traveling during the daytime should take pure drinking water at regular intervals and keep drinking water in a small bottle.

Don’t use dehydrating drinks, including liquor, during the daytime.

Don’t leave behind children or pets in parked vehicles.

Ensure pure drinking water in schools and other educational institutions. Make drinking water available in examination halls too. Classrooms should have aeration.

School assemblies should either be avoided or rescheduled.

During the school excursions, authorities must ensure that students are not in direct sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm.

Construction workers, farm laborers, wayside vendors, and those engaged in hard labor should reschedule their work appropriately.

Fire audit is mandatory for buildings.

Advisory from the State Disaster Management Authority