Suspended cop attempts suicide at Paliyekkara toll plaza

Thrissur: A police inspector, who had been placed under suspension just the other day, attempted suicide at the Paliyekkara toll plaza here.

Inspector Lipi, who is a native of Kollam, tried to end his life on Friday apparently upset over the disciplinary action. He was suspended on Thursday for disrespectful behaviour towards a senior citizen.

He was based at the Meenakshipuram police station in Palakkad district when the incident that invited punitive action occurred.

On Friday, Lipi arrived with 20 litres of petrol in the car in a bid to immolate himself. But the attempt was foiled as the police and the fire brigade personnel broke the car window and sprayed firefighting foam.

He has been shifted to the hospital.

A few days ago a retired Sub-Inspector who was accused in a POCSO case was found hanging in the car porch attached to the house of the girl whom he had allegedly sexually abused. The incident happened in Feroke in Kozhikode city.