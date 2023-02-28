Life Mission, ED proceedings, Sivasankar arrest likely to dominate Kerala Assembly today

Thiruvananthapuram: For the second day in a row, Kerala assembly may see a rocky session with the Opposition likely to raise Life Mission case and the arrest of CM Pinarayi Vijayan's former private secretary M Sivasankar in the house. CM Raveendran, the additional private secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, not appearing before ED on Monday is also likely to be a hot topic today.



On Monday, the session was adjourned after witnessing the Opposition's protest, angered by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's silence on the highhandedness of the police.

The House was suspended for 25 minutes after heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition benches and later reconvened.

Finding that his entreaties were falling on deaf ears, Speaker A N Shamseer had walked out of the House hoping that a brief suspension would bring things back to normal. An unruly House was expected as the Assembly was reconvening at a time when the Opposition UDF was fighting the LDF government in the streets over the fuel cess and a slew of other price hikes that were announced in the Budget and after.

As CM Raveendran did not appear before ED on Monday, he will be served notice of appearance again, reported Manorama News. He is to be questioned to get more details on his relationship with former UAE consulate employee Swapna Suresh and Unitac owner Santhosh Eapen and the deals between them. He had earlier maintained that he does not have any links with Swapna. However, the ED had collected the WhatsApp chats between Swapna and Raveendran.

The ED team might question Raveendran based on this WhatsApp conversation to know about their ties.