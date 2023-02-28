Teens die in road accident in Kollam

Chadayamangalam: Two students died after a KSRTC bus collided with their bike in Chadayamangalam on Tuesday. The deceased are Abhijith (19), son of Punalur-native Ranjith, and Shikha (19), daughter of Ajaykumar and Bindusha of Thalayamkulam.

The accident took place while the KSRTC bus, which was travelling from Chadayamangalam to Thiruvananthapuram, was trying to overtake another vehicle at Kuriyode in Nettethara at 8 am on Tuesday.

Shikha was a second-year B Tech student at Vidya Academy of Science and Technology Technical Campus in Kilimanoor. Abhijith was a student of a private college in Pathanamthitta.