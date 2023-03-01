OLC recommends Malayalam-English translations to be part of syllabus in all Kerala schools

Thiruvananthapuram: The Committee on Official Language has recommended teaching Malayalam in all schools in Kerala across the boards. It has also recommended organising competitions on Malayalam-English translations and making it part of the syllabus.

All schools (state/aided/unaided-CBSE/ICSE) must ensure the service of specialist language teachers. There should also be a system to evaluate the quality of Malayalam language education offered at the schools, the Committee has recommended.

A report comprising a slew of recommendations for the promotion of Malayalam as the Official Language was tabled before the Assembly here on Wednesday.

A government release said the report was prepared based on the response to a detailed questionnaire -- on the progress and impediments in the process -- from language experts, educationists, noted Malayalam writers, historians and cultural activists. The responses were further debated and collaborated with the Committee's suggestions in the report, the release said.

Other notable recommendations

1) All court documents -- trial, examination, orders and other proceedings -- including those in the lower courts must be in Malayalam using simple terms. The government must take the necessary steps and bring out guidelines.

2) PSC exams must be revised in a manner that an applicant can write exams in English or Malayalam. It is advisable to include some questions vice verson the Malayalam language even in subject-oriented exams for post-graduate applicants.

3) Besides PSC, Malayalam translations of the questions should be provided for Kerala engineering/medical entrance exams, SET and K-TET.

4) All orders, guidelines, announcements, messages, advertisements and circulars to create awareness on disaster management, disease prevention, and the hazards of liquor, tobacco and drugs, must be issued in Malayalam. Strict instructions regarding the same must be passed to the departments concerned.

5) Steps must be taken to set up a panel of translators to translate famous Malayalam works to English and other languages and vice versa under the guidance of Malayalam University, Bhasha Institute and Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

6) It will be helpful to set up a special department for the development of the Malayalam language. The existing Official Language department under Personal and Administrative Reforms may be renamed 'Malayalam Language Development Department'.

7) The department must have a panel comprising language experts, translators, litterateurs and cultural activists to resolve official language queries.

8) Interviews and competitive exams for government jobs must be in Malayalam. A glossary of official terms should be prepared to assist government employees in their respective departments.

9) Steps must be taken to set up Malayalam Study Centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other Indian cities with large Malayali communities, with the assistance of the respective state government and universities. The functioning of the Malayalam Mission in these states must be strengthened.

10) Discussions should be held with SLBC, KSFE, KFC, and other financial institutions to provide Malayalam versions of forms, guidelines, receipts and agreements for customers. The same must be done for bank passbooks, chequebooks and attachment notices.

11) Regulations should be kept to ensure all boards in public places indicating the names and details of business establishments, shops, hotels, counselling centres, and public toilets are also in Malayalam.

12) All notifications and advertisements regarding ongoing/completed/upcoming projects of state departments, local self-government bodies and quasi-government institutions must be in Malayalam.