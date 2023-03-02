Malayalam
Malayali nurse sexually assaults doctor in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 02, 2023 01:10 AM IST
rape-image
Representational image.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A female doctor has filed a sexual assault complaint against a Malayali male nurse.

The accused, Nisham Babu (24), a native of Thrissur, is yet to be caught. The incident reportedly took place on December 30, 2022.

The doctor and the nurse worked at a private hospital in Mysuru. On the pretext of finding her a better job in Coimbatore, the accused sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Kozhikode.

Later, the accused threatened to leak the woman's nude photographs and sexually assaulted her five times at various hotels in the city.

The woman managed to escape and blocked his number. She filed a complaint after the man posted her photographs on social media.

