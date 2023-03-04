Navy switches into firefighter mode as Kochi chokes on Brahmapuram smoke

Kochi: The Navy has joined the firefighting operation which has been going on at the waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram where several teams of Fire and Rescue Services have been toiling hard to douse the flames for the past three days.

The Navy started its operations at Brahmapuram on Friday night soon after the district administration sought the force’s help. The Navy has deployed its fire tenders and choppers to the site where tonnes of plastic garbage, spread over acres of land, has been burning, sending out smoke containing toxic elements all over the Kochi city and its suburbs, since Thursday evening.

The Navy had conducted an aerial survey of the plant on Friday after Kochi Mayor contacted the Vice Admiral Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command. The Mayor contacted the officer after he and the collector held a discussion after visiting the plant.

The Navy sent its fire tenders to the spot by road Friday night.

On Saturday morning it deployed two of its choppers – one advanced light helicopter and a Sea King aircraft – to carry out the firefighting operation. The helicopters were converted into the firefighting mode over the night after shifting the equipment installed in it, according to a Navy spokesperson.

The choppers were used to carry 600 litres of water in the morning. The firefighting operation has been progressing after dividing the area into different sectors and the Navy has been concentrating on what is called ‘area 6’.

Soon after the force was pressed into action, it opened a controlroom to coordinate the efforts. The Met department is assisting the force with updates on the wind’s direction.

The Navy will be using all of its assets in Kochi like heavy pumps for the operation. Forces and assets from the Naval Armament Depot in Aluva may also be deployed as and when the need arises.

District Collector Dr Renu Raj, in a statement, said the assistance of the IAF will be sought if the ongoing mission does not succeed to bring the flames under control.