KSRTC to trim free passes, student concessions

Thiruvananthapuram: It is a hard time for the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) as it struggles to stay afloat. Faced with a prolonged squeeze, the public transporter has belatedly opted for several hard measures including payment of target-based salaries in instalments. Its management has also decided to strictly regulate free travel, taking into account the severe financial crisis that has gripped the organisation.

Software will be bought to regulate student concessions and free passes. The free passes issued to the disabled and freedom fighters will be reviewed since it has been found that they are being misused.

The list of students who need concessional travel is to be furnished by the principal. If ineligible students are found to have been included, the concession facility for that school will be suspended for one year.

The Education Department will be asked to pay the money for the student concessions and the Social Justice department will have to recompense for the passes for the handicapped.

An amount of Rs 130 crore is required for concessions and Rs 830 crore for free passes every year. The KSRTC is concerned that services may have to be cut back during the examination season as the Indian Oil Corporation has warned that it would stop supplying fuel if at least Rs 40 crore out of the Rs 120 crore in arrears is not paid immediately.

CM's meet on replacement of old buses

The Chief Minister has called a meeting on March 23 to discuss the replacement of 1,660 old KSRTC buses that need to be scrapped in accordance with the Centre’s vehicle scrappage policy. It is a pressing problem as 1,000 out of the 1,660 buses are now on the roads and they have to be taken out of service from April 1.

The State Finance Department had earlier rejected a demand to sanction Rs 830 crore for buying new buses as replacement. Although the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had sanctioned Rs 814 crore, only Rs 57 crore has been received. The KIIFB is not releasing the rest of the amount since the Finance Department has not accepted the condition that after two years, the government must take over the repayment of the loan.