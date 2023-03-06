Actor assault case: HC rejects Pulsar Suni's bail plea

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday rejected actor assault accused Sunil N S aka Pulsar Suni's bail plea, approving the prosecution arguments.



The court completed its hearing on Suni's bail application last Monday. Suni moved the plea citing the Supreme Court order of July 13, which said that if the trial is not concluded in a reasonable time, the accused can seek bail. In the actor assault case, though the apex court set a deadline for the completion of the trial, the lower court has sought more time.

The HC had recently allowed Suni to be present before the trial court to witness the case proceedings in person.

The ruling was on a plea submitted by Suni against the direction to appear in court through video conferencing.

Suni, in his petition, had claimed that video conferencing allows him to remain present at the commencement of the trial only for 5 to 10 minutes.

Justice K Babu observed that physical presence in court ensures fair trial."Fair trial is the main object of criminal procedure, and such fairness should not be hampered or threatened in any manner as it entails the interest of the accused, the victim, and of society.

Suni is one of the 10 accused in the 2017 case. He, along with certain other accused, abducted and assaulted a Malayalam actor sexually in a moving car in pursuance of the criminal conspiracy of actor Dileep, who is a co-accused as the brain behind the incident.

Suni has been in jail for almost 6 years now.