Woman, two children found dead in Kallada river

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 08, 2023 05:29 PM IST
The bodies of the two children were found first in the river near Mukkadav Rubber Park in Punalur. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: Bodies of a woman and her two children were found in Kallada river at Punalur in Kollam.

The deceased are Ramya Raj (30) of Kamukumcheri and her daughter Sarayu (5) and son Sourav (3).

Around 3 pm, locals saw a woman walking along the Kamukumcheri road and jumping into the river with her children.

Though locals brought them to the shore, they could not be saved. The woman had tied a shawl around them so that the bodies would not be separated.

The fire brigade and police from Punalur reached the spot. The body was taken to Punalur Taluk Hospital. The woman's husband works abroad.

(More details awaited)

