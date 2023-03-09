Not 'just' a woman! Outgoing Ernakulam Collector Renu Raj's powerful Women's Day message

Outgoing Ernakulam District Collector, Dr Renu Raj, issued a powerful message celebrating International Women's Day on March 8.

"Hearing that you're a woman is a proud feeling. The protest begins when it is said that you're 'just' a woman," read a post on the Collector's official Facebook page.

Renu Raj celebrated Women's Day at the General Hospital in Ernakulam. She felicitated women staff.

"Instead of trying to copy men, women must be themselves and take up the responsibility of various tasks that society provides. The others must accept it," a separate post on the Collector's page read.

Earlier in the day, the government issued transfer orders to a handful of IAS officers, including Renu Raj.

She has been transferred to Wayanad and the vacant Ernakulam post will be filled by NSK Umesh, who is currently the staff officer to the Chief Secretary.

The High Court had on the day criticised the outgoing Collector for the situation at Brahampuram, where a fire at the waste dump yard has been choking Ernakulam for a week.