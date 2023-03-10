Pregnant women, kids should stay inside maximum: Health advisory on Brahmapuram smoke

Kochi: The Health Department has issued an advisory to the people affected by the ongoing toxic smoke menace in Kochi, caused by the massive fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

The advisory has been issued eight days after the fire breakout at the plant. A key advice is that pregnant women, young children and elderly people should avoid going out maximum as they are at higher risk of facing health issues due to air pollution.

The statement says that normal level of air pollution is unlikely to cause serious short-term consequences in healthy people. However, when the level of air pollution is higher some people may suffer from cough, breathing difficulty, headache, dizziness and itchy eyes. People with lung or heart diseases, children, elderly people and pregnant women are more likely to face health issues due to air pollution.

People have been advised to follow alerts from state/district administrations or local self government department. Check air pollution level at frequent intervals.

Level of air pollution can be monitored realtime at the website [https://airquality.cpcb.gov.in/AQI_India/] managed by the Central Pollution Control Board.

An air quality index (AQI) higher than 200 indicates severe pollution. The following instructions have to be followed on days when AQI is higher than 200. It would be better to follow the instructions on other days also.

• Avoid going out unnecessarily.

• Avoid keeping doors and windows open.

• Avoid jogging, morning/evening walks and other physical activities outside.

• Avoid unnecessary travels.

• Use N95 masks while going out.

• Avoid using firewood and smoking indoors to stop air pollution becoming worse.

• Use recirculate mode in air-conditioners in buildings and vehicles to avoid contact with polluted air outdoor.

• Have plenty of fruits and water.

• Keep food items closed and wash hands, mouth and face well before having food.

• Those with lung diseases should take prescribed medicines without fail.

• Keep inhalers and medicines near you.

• Seek treatment from nearest hospital if you feel breathing difficulties, cough, chest congestion/pain, dizziness, headache etc.

Contact control rooms at 8075774769 or 0484-2360802 for queries and clarifications.