Zonta Infratech dismisses any involvement in plastic waste treatment at Brahmapuram plant

Kochi: Bio-mining firm Zonta Infratech has clarified that it had no involvement in the treatment of plastic waste at the Brahmapuram plant, where a massive fire broke out over a week ago.

According to the firm, its contract includes only bio-mining and treatment of old waste.

In a statement released on Saturday, the company also said it was not responsible for the treatment of the waste that reached the plant every day.

"Safety and environmental precautions have been taken. Water and air quality are being examined. Landfill fires are caused by the methane gas that rises from the waste and extreme heat," said the firm in its statement.

The company also stated that it is cooperating with the agencies to put out the fire.

Zonta Infratech courted controversy in 2021 when the state government decided to award the bio-mining contract to the firm.

As per reports, the then mayor of Kochi, Tony Chammany, had sent a legal notice to the chief secretary, principal secretaries of the local self-government and industries department and Kochi municipal corporation, among others, regarding the company's inefficiency and the corruption worth crores that had gone into it bagging the tender.