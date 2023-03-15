Fire watchers to keep vigil at Brahmapuram round the clock

Fire watchers will be deployed round the clock in and around the Brahmapuram waste dump yard where a massive fire broke out recently, triggering a health crisis in the city and its suburbs. Police patrol will also be stepped up in the area as part of the measures to prevent any untoward incident.

The Kochi Corporation has been assigned to deploy the fire watchers. The security measures were fixed at the first meeting of an empowered committee formed following the fire breakout. The fire, which broke out March 2, was extinguished after a 12-day operation.

The meeting was chaired by District Collector N S K Umesh. The collector said Brahmapuram has been kept under alert to avoid fire incidents. "Fire and Rescue Services personnel in the district are camping at the site. Arrangements have been readied to face even if there is a minor fire breakout. Further action will be tak n based on the report to be submitted by the Fire and Rescue Service about the preventive measures to be taken," the collector said in a statement.

District Development Commissioner Chetan Kumar Meena and officials of departments such as police, fire and rescue service, revenue, local self governance, Suchitva Mission, pollution control board, Haritha Keralam Mission, Kudumbashree, health and Kochi Corporation attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the health survey initiated by the health department to identify the impact of the air pollution caused by the fire and smoke has been progressing in and around Brahmapuram. Based on the survey, those who require further treatment will be directed to reach the nearest Primary Health Centre. Services will be offered over telephone also.

A special medical camp has been opened at the Community Health Centre at Kakkanad for firefighters who worked in the camp. Healthcare services and further checkups have been ensured for fire and rescue personnel who have returned to other districts in through respective District Medical Offices. Psycho social services will be made available for those who participated in the firefighting mission.

As many as 14 medical camps have been opened in the district. Healthcare services have been ensured for excavator drivers, civil defence volunteers and corporation workers who took part in the operation at Brahmapuram. Authorities have also been instructed to ensure healthcare facilities for migrant labourers staying at Brahmapuram.

An awareness class on waste treatment, healthcare, and the environment will be conducted by experts on March 17 to allay the fears of the Brahmapuram residents.

The pollution control board will send samples of air, water and soil at Brahmapuram to test the presence of toxic substances in them. Precautionary steps will be taken based on the test results.